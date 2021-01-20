Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anatole Investment Management Ltd

Anatole Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796,794 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 42.0% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Pinduoduo worth $197,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of -185.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

