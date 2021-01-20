PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.35

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.35 and traded as high as $112.43. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.41, with a volume of 9,128 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 445.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 259.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $78,000.

