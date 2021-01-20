Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

