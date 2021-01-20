Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 8,432 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at $54,694,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Astley-Sparke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 299,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.