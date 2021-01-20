PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $9.12. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 500.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

