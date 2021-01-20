Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 862,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,499,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

