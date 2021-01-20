PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PKI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.84. 3,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,657. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

