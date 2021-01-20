Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $353.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

