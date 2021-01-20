Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,418 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.