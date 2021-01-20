Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 54,217 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,217 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

