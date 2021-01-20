Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 124,653 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,653 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

WGO opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

