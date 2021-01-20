Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

