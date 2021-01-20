Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

