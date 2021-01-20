Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 423,843 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,843 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

