Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 231,061 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 987,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

