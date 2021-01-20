PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.