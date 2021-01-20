PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

