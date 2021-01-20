pEOS Price Up 335.2% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 335.2% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $765,410.32 and approximately $2,999.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.