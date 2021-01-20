PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PFLT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 143,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

