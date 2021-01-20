Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

TSE:PPL opened at C$36.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of C$19.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

