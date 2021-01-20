PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

