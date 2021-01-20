PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Shares of PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.50. PCF Group plc (PCF.L) shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 98,656 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £60.33 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.88.

PCF Group plc (PCF.L) Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

