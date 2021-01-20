PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 531,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CNXN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $53.75.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
