PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 531,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PC Connection by 394.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

CNXN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

