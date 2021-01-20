PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PYPL stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.25. 7,003,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

