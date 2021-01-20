PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

