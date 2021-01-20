PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,032.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.61. 58,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The firm has a market cap of $290.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

