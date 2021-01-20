Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $45,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

