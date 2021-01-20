Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

