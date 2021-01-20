Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Paychex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

