Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 1,719,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

