Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

