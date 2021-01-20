Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 580 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

