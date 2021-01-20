Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.86. The stock had a trading volume of 623,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,708. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

