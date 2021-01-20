Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $7.29 on Tuesday, reaching $256.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

