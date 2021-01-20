Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

