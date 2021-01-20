Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 871 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

