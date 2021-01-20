Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 300 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

