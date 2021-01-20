Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,065,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 49,566,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

