Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $4,910,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
