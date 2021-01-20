Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $4,910,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

