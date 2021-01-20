Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.26 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 10,637,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342,286. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

