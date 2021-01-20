Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $12.36 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 6,415,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

