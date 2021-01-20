Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.05 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

