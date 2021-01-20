Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 723 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

EW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. 1,974,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

