Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,138,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,444,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.