Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 1,570 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.04. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $235.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

