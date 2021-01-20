Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 9,897 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

GM traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,504,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,115,891. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.