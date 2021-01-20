Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

