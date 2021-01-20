Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,985,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,959,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

