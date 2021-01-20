Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after acquiring an additional 310,170 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,539,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

