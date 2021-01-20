Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after buying an additional 579,920 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

